FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $133,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

