FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.87. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,299 shares of company stock valued at $312,653. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

