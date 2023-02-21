Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 721.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,104 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Fisker worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Fisker
In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 over the last 90 days. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fisker Stock Up 0.1 %
Fisker stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fisker (FSR)
