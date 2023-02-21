Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 721.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,104 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Fisker worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fisker

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 over the last 90 days. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fisker Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Fisker stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.