FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 146.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

EMLDU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

