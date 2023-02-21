Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 6,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertiv by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 234,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,352,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

