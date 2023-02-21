Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,450,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $95,634.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,565 shares of company stock worth $2,030,196. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.