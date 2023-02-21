Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $150,000 Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 5.1 %

About Applied Optoelectronics

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.