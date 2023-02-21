Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 5,500 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

About Inspired Entertainment

Shares of INSE opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $413.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

