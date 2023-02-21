Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 38,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Invitae by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitae by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invitae by 61.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $529.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

