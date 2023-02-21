Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,395 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gerdau by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gerdau by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

GGB opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25.

GGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

