Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Position Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Griffon comprises approximately 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Griffon worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Griffon by 69.9% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Griffon by 40.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,830,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 525,878 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Griffon Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.16%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

