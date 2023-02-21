Group One Trading L.P. Makes New $454,000 Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after buying an additional 255,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

