Group One Trading L.P. Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 263.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TECL opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.