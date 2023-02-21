Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 74.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 57.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,281,000 after buying an additional 178,943 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 283.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $97.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

