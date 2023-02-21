Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Hasbro worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

