Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

