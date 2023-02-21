Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

NYSE HPP opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

