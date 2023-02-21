Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $202,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.55. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

