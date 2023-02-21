Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.81% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.