Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -978.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Articles

