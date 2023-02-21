Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 12,552 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Virtu Financial worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after purchasing an additional 543,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.