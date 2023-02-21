Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

