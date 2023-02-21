Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Popular worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

