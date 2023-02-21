Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,886 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

