Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 704,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 269,449 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 647,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.