Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYCHU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,008,000.

Shares of KYCHU opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

