Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,409 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Kodiak Sciences worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $103,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 3.5 %

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $388.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.