Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.29% of Kohl’s worth $96,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kohl’s Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.