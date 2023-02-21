Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.29% of Kohl’s worth $96,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

