Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

About Kontoor Brands

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

