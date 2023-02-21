Kontoor Brands (KTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Earnings History for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

