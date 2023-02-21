LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Stock Down 2.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $134.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

