Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LIND opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 180,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 720.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

