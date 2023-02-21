Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance
LIND opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.