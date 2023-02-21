Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,920.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

