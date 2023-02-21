McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $366.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.69. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $260.73 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

