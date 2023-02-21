Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $258.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

