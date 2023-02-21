Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180,101 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

