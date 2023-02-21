Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $345,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

