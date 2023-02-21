Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $465,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.