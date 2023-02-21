Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after buying an additional 2,170,439 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2,303.4% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 1,151,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 23.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. UBS Group cut their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

