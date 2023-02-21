Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 145,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 249,243 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

