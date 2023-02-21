Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PVH by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in PVH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,047 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in PVH by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

