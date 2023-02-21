Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,744 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 82.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 572,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 170.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 343,183 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

TNL stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $60.80.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

