Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 836 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.72. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

