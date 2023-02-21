Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $238.00 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $293.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.43 and its 200 day moving average is $232.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $1,647,463.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,439,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,664,560.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $29,711.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,433,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,079,565.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $1,647,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,439,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,664,560.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,171 shares of company stock worth $20,551,143. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

