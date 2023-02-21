Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $68.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $84,419.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

