NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of NETSTREIT worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,642,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 643,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 22.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares during the period.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.4 %

About NETSTREIT

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.