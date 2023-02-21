New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

