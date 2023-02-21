New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

