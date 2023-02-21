New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

